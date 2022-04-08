Morgan Stanley Cuts Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Price Target to €167.00

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €175.00 ($192.31) to €167.00 ($183.52) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($203.30) to €180.00 ($197.80) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rémy Cointreau presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.87. 86,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,581. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

