Morgan Stanley Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $480.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $475.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

ACN opened at $341.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.72. Accenture has a 1 year low of $276.88 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $216.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

