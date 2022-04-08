Morgan Stanley Increases Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target to $80.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGNX. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.70.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $76.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.25. Cognex has a 12-month low of $61.51 and a 12-month high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cognex by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $124,388,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $115,893,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,252,000 after buying an additional 619,196 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cognex by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 949,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,144,000 after buying an additional 607,083 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

