Morgan Stanley Lowers Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $350.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $395.77.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $343.38 on Monday. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $299.68 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.34 and a 200-day moving average of $360.92.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 35.3% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

