Morgan Stanley Lowers TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $36.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of TPG opened at 29.08 on Wednesday. TPG has a 1-year low of 26.50 and a 1-year high of 35.40.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.41 by -0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TPG will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

