Morgan Stanley Raises Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $56.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.83.

Get Envista alerts:

NYSE NVST opened at $46.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,598 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $172,020.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 5,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $238,378.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,608,414. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Envista by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.