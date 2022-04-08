Morningstar Investment Services LLC Cuts Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,551 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 214.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL opened at $96.29 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 123.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 312.82%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

