Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after buying an additional 1,670,541 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,587,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,678,000 after buying an additional 652,709 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,251,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,949,000 after buying an additional 54,660 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,895,000 after buying an additional 73,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.5% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,534,000 after buying an additional 479,067 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of TAP opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 32.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

About Molson Coors Beverage (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.