Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSBC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 11.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in HSBC by 23.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 2.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.54) to GBX 565 ($7.41) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.48) to GBX 510 ($6.69) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.56) to GBX 590 ($7.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $496.67.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $141.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average of $31.60.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.45). HSBC had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

