Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 23,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Graham by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graham by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

GHC opened at $601.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.11. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $547.75 and a 12 month high of $685.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $594.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $595.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $862.93 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Graham Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.