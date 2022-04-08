Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases New Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.19. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

