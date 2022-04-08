Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $131.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.99 and a 200-day moving average of $153.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $190.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Macquarie lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

