Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 13,555 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,555 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 350.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ventas by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,968 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 508.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,726.4% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,904 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.59.

VTR opened at $61.35 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,285.81%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

