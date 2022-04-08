Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13,597.69

Shares of Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of £135.98 ($178.33) and traded as low as £132.50 ($173.77). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £133.50 ($175.08), with a volume of 326 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 74.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is £135.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is £138.77. The company has a market capitalization of £524.42 million and a P/E ratio of 16.76.

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

