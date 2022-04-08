Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13,597.69

Shares of Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of £135.98 ($178.33) and traded as low as £132.50 ($173.77). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £133.50 ($175.08), with a volume of 326 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 74.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is £135.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is £138.77. The company has a market capitalization of £524.42 million and a P/E ratio of 16.76.
About Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW)
Featured Stories
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
Receive News & Ratings for Mountview Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountview Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.