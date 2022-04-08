MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.24. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 262.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after buying an additional 237,520 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 58.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

