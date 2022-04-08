mStable USD (MUSD) 1-Day Volume Tops $135,848.00

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 8th. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.10 million and $135,848.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,378.48 or 1.00051245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00062932 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00027116 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009281 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

