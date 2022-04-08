M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

NYSE MTB opened at $161.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.87.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

