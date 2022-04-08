MU Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,430 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.3% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $301.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.31. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.