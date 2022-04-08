Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Matthew Lang Sells 2,436 Shares of Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,436 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $33,568.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $14.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,691,000 after purchasing an additional 584,449 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,769,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,458,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $6,461,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after purchasing an additional 258,033 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,694,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,232,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

