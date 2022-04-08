Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Matthew Lang Sells 2,436 Shares of Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,436 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $33,568.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $14.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $27.43.
Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.
About Myovant Sciences
Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.
