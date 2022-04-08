National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after buying an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 838,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,818,000 after purchasing an additional 476,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,813 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,488,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 261.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,935,000 after buying an additional 240,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total transaction of $1,798,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total value of $1,560,428.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,824 shares of company stock worth $20,456,481. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $205.66 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.78 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The company had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BILL. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.86.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

