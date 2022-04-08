National Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,944 Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 126.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $153,000.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

NCZ stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $5.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.