National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPXI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $70.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.