National Asset Management Inc. Has $399,000 Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $124,438,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,181,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,791,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,984,000. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,142,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

DFAC stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.76. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.