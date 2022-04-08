National Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FINX opened at $30.85 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $53.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.21.

