National Asset Management Inc. Invests $339,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,922 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in VMware by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of VMware by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,394 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of VMware by 53.6% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW stock opened at $111.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.46. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,572,043. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

