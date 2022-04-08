National Asset Management Inc. Invests $355,000 in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,523,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,829,000. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 509,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after purchasing an additional 76,295 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18,844.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 74,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 491.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $52.69 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.57.

