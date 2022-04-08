National Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,140 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 446.1% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,769 shares during the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $99,386,000. Dendur Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,456 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 352.4% during the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,177,000 after purchasing an additional 996,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,399,000 after purchasing an additional 553,412 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

NYSE:BLDR opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.18.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.42.

Builders FirstSource Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.