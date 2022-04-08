National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,094 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $101.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.49 and a 200 day moving average of $127.22. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $93.60 and a 52-week high of $179.12.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

