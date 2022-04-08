National Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 3.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ferrari by 5.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.27.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $221.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $178.87 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.60.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.