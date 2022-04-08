National Bank Financial Comments on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $13.54 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 75,860 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

