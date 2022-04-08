National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on National Bank from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NBHC opened at $38.99 on Friday. National Bank has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $428,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of National Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of National Bank by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of National Bank by 16.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

