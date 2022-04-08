National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 5,215 Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SA. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 89,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 81,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of SA stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

