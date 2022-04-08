National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.54. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

