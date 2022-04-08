National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 1,193 Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cognex by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Cognex by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 157.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 22.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 25.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

CGNX stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $61.51 and a 1 year high of $92.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Cognex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.