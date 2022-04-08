National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 79,147 Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.26% of Liminal BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

LMNL opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.58. Liminal BioSciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. Liminal BioSciences had a net margin of 3,107.45% and a negative return on equity of 514.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

