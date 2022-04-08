National Bank of Canada FI Invests $76,000 in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

EGLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enthusiast Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ:EGLX opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $331.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

