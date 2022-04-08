National Bank of Canada FI Invests $78,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $136.99 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $103.80 and a 52 week high of $138.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.84.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

