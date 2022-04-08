National Bank of Canada FI Invests $87,000 in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 95.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

CUBI opened at $45.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.77.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

