National Bank of Canada FI Invests $92,000 in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 17.9% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the third quarter worth $31,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 13.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the third quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.21.

ATY opened at $3.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.03 million and a PE ratio of 22.07. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. As a group, analysts predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

