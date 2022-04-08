National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $80,000 Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,547,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after purchasing an additional 648,872 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,463,000 after purchasing an additional 589,828 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 980,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,368,000 after purchasing an additional 511,133 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,247,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,237,000 after purchasing an additional 320,485 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley downgraded M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.90.

Shares of MTB opened at $161.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.92. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

