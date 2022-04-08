National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $82,000 Investment in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBNY. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 65.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,997,000 after purchasing an additional 443,323 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 331.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,713,000 after buying an additional 295,422 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,812,000 after buying an additional 278,159 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 89.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 512,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,626,000 after buying an additional 241,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth $56,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.62.

SBNY stock opened at $269.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $315.08 and a 200 day moving average of $314.50. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $216.00 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.90%.

Signature Bank Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.