National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

SBSW opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $20.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.4936 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBSW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

