National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 1,135 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 250.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,154,000 after buying an additional 2,237,510 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth about $61,173,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth about $39,624,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth about $32,993,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 35.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,485,000 after buying an additional 353,665 shares during the period. 46.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69. The company has a current ratio of 30.39, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,625 over the last three months.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

