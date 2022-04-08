National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 923 iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $93.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.39. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $84.12 and a 52-week high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

