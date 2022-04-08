National Bank of Canada FI Takes $78,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 24.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $136.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $103.80 and a 12 month high of $138.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

