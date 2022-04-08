National Bank of Canada FI Takes $81,000 Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after buying an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Carvana from $222.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.77.

In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana stock opened at $111.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.52 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.28. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $97.70 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

