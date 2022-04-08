National Bank of Canada FI Takes $91,000 Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSD. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth $598,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 27,593 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 257,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 22,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

MSD opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

