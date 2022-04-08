National Bankshares Raises Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$13.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HBM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.87.

HBM traded up C$0.11 on Friday, reaching C$9.57. 343,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,690. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.18.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$536.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$551.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.4584712 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

