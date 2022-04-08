National Bankshares Raises Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$3.25

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TKO. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.23.

Shares of TKO stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.78. 114,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,174. The company has a market cap of C$795.88 million and a P/E ratio of 21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.59. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.92 and a 12-month high of C$3.22.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$102.97 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total value of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at C$796,960. Insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $319,200 over the last three months.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

