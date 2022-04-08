National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Shares Gap Up to $76.89

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.89, but opened at $79.43. National Grid shares last traded at $80.05, with a volume of 24,741 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NGG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.43) to GBX 1,200 ($15.74) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $873.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day moving average is $69.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in National Grid by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 33,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

